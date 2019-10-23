Joshua Barrier, 39, did not take the stand Tuesday morning, but he did make some statements.

Barrier was caught using a computer in the Grayson County Law Library late at night back in 2017. This week, his is in the 15th state District Court with a jury that is not deciding whether he is guilty of multiple counts of online solicitation of a minor from the law library’s computer or multiple counts of drug charges.

Instead, they are considering Barrier’s mental state. The action in the 15th is being brought by Barrier’s attorney Pamela McGraw who says her client is not mentally stable enough to face trial for his actions.

Her client disagrees, and so does the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office. The jury will have to decide what they think after listening to expert witnesses, jailers, jail medical staff, Barrier’s mother and Barrier himself.

John Hunter Smith withdrew as his counsel earlier this year.

Grayson County Jail Assistant Jail Administrator Nicki McDonald was just one of a half dozen or so jail staff that testified that they interacted with Barrier on an ongoing basis. They said he could be pushy and manipulative and that he complained a lot. But they also said he seems to have a firm grasp of how things work inside the jail including the type of things that trip some inmates up like when they can and can’t request things and how to follow the chain of command for complaints.

A couple of them event testified that Barrier talked to them about his case specifically.

McGraw countered that while Barrier might be able to tell the staff what he is charged with and when his court dates might be, they weren’t asking him pointed questions about how the crimes allegedly happened or what part he might or might not have played in them. She said they weren’t having the kind of pointed conversation that an attorney needs to have with a client. Those are the kinds of conversations, she hinted, that her client was incapable of having with her to assist her in presenting his case.

One of the jail staff who testified said she knew Barrier from before he ended up in the Grayson County Jail said he had graduated from Denison High the year before her as valedictorian. They weren’t friends, but she knew who he was. She said since he has been in jail, Barrier repeatedly asked for information about his charges and bond amounts. The last time she got that request, she testified she took the request to him. She told him she knew he is an intelligent guy who graduated as valedictorian of his class, and she had given him the information in the past.

This was the last time.

She said he accepted that answer. She also said cursed at her one day because he became upset about something. She said she knew he had written several books as a youth minister so she asked him if that was the way a youth minister should act? She said he apologized to her a couple of days later.

Inmate Health Director Sherri Robinson testified that she talked to Barrier a number of times about his medications and he generally knows what he is taking and what each medication is for. She said the jail staff is not accustomed to getting written notes from someone who writes and spells as well as Barrier does. She also said he has a habit of picking and choosing what medications he will take and sometimes he sends back medications that he decides not want to take that day. She said some of his medications have been discontinued because he stopped taking it.

The charges that have kept Barrier in jail for two years stem from an incident back in April of 2017, when the then Grayson County law librarian gave Barrier permission to use the space after hours to work on legal research. Barrier was found in the law library after hours. Deputies reviewed the files he had with him and found a copy of a social security card from one individual and a driver’s license from another. Neither of which were Barrier.

Barrier was arrested when parents of a Whitesboro teen said he had been exchanging inappropriate messages with their child via computer. Further investigation led officials to think Barrier sent those messages from the Grayson County Law Library.

The law librarian was later fired from her job over the incident.

The case will continue in the 15th state District Court.