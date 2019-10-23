Grayson College is raising out-of-area tuition as it tries to be more competitive with area schools.

GC President Jeremy McMillen told the board of trustees Tuesday that the college has a multi-year plan on its tuition and fees.

“The goal is to be right below the state average,” McMillen said. “We try to pay attention to what is happening at schools around us. We stay above Collin County’s out-of-district range. At $89, we would be below theirs which is $96 dollars. Most other out-of-district rates in our area are in the $130-160 range. Collin has a lower one because of their tax base.”

Board member John Spies said there are a lot of students who live on the southern portion of Grayson County who choose to attend schools in Collin County because the tuition has been traditionally lower there for out-of-district than it has been in-district for Grayson College.

“I think we need to do something to make sure students down there understand it,” Spies said. “A lot of them looked at it in the past because they thought it was cheaper, but it is not anymore.”

McMillen said in the past, the college raised it’s fees by $2 across the board. That caused some areas to be out of sync with the other schools. The new plan has it so that the fees increase for the out-of-area students while remaining the same for in-district students which allows the college to remain competitive.

General tuition is $50 per credit hour for in-district, the same as last year.

The out-of-district per credit-hour fee increased to $89, an increase of $1 over the previous year.

The non-resident fee increased by $3 to $137. General fees are set at $39, an increase of $2 over the previous year.

Differential tuition for the associate degree in nursing and RN to bachelor of nursing programs increased by $5 for in-district to $45, $66.50 for out-of-district, a $6.50 increase, and $123 for non-resident, an $8 increase.

The college has steadily increased its fees over the course of the last few years. Beginning in 2016-2017 the in-district tuition was $49 and $32 for fees. The 2017-2018 year the tuition was increased to the $50 where it remains. The fee was raised to $33 in 2017, $35 in 2018, $37 in 2019 and the increase for 2020 is $39.

The out-of-district tuition has increased from $87 in 2016 to $88 in 2017 before increasing again to $89 for 2020.

Non-resident tuition has increased from $133 in in 2016 to $134 in 2017 before being increased to $137 for 2020.

