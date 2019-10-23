Adrian Keaton, 39, of Denison was found guilty of assault on a public servant and retaliation following a jury trial in the 59th District Court. A Grayson County jury returned a guilty verdict Wednesday afternoon.

The same jury sentenced Keaton to 25 years in prison for the assault on a public servant and 15 years on the retaliation. These sentenced will run concurrently.

Keaton also faces a $5,000 fine.

A statement from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office said the case against Keaton began back on Sept. 3, 2018, when officers of the Howe Police Department were called to an apartment complex regarding a disturbance call. Sgt. Keith Milks responded and after interviewing witnesses, he determined that Keaton was intoxicated.

Milks arrested Keaton for public intoxication. Keaton resisted and cussed the officer.

Additional police from the Van Alsytne Police Department soon arrived to assist Sgt. Milks. As the defendant was being placed into the patrol car, he managed to free his leg and kick Sgt. Milks which caused a laceration and abrasion to the officer’s forearm. Keaton was transported to the Grayson County Jail where he again became combative in the Sally Port and then threatened to assault Milks when he was off duty.

The jury convicted Keaton in 10 minutes.

Assistant District Attorney Britton Brooks presented evidence at punishment which showed that Keaton has previously been to prison for manslaughter and had numerous misdemeanor convictions which included family violence, assault, resisting arrest and multiple DWIs.

The jury also saw another video taken three months after the Sept. 3 incident. In the video, Keaton appeared to threatened to kill other law enforcement officers following up on an additional domestic violence call.

Brooks said, “We see too many of these cases where someone gets a little ‘liquid courage’ in their system and wants to take on the world. What these defendants do not understand is that people in Grayson County have no tolerance for this type of behavior.”

Dr. Randall Price testified that Keaton was diagnosed with antisocial personality disorder and would likely reoffend as time progressed.

District Attorney J. Brett Smith said, “It really defies logic that a person who could have remained calm — showed some self-restraint, perhaps a little respect — would have been out of the jail within a few hours. Instead his actions will now cost him years of his freedom.”

GCDA Investigator Dennis Michael and Legal Assistant Rose Erwin assisted in the prosecution.