Sherman Police

Driving while intoxicated — An officer was dispatched Oct. 15 to the 100 block of West Heritage Parkway in reference to a possibly intoxicated driver. The officer located the vehicle and conducted an intoxication investigation on the female driver. The driver showed to have operated a motor vehicle in a public place while intoxicated. The driver was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated.

Burglary of a habitation — An officer was dispatched Oct. 15 to the 800 block of South Walnut in reference to a burglary. The victim advised the burglary had happened over night, and multiple items were missing. An offense report was completed, and the case is under investigation.

Disorderly conduct — Dispatch was contacted Oct. 20 by a female driver who had been traveling in the 1200 block of North Sam Rayburn Freeway when an unknown male began driving aggressively toward her while displaying a firearm. Both parties left the scene. A report was generated for disorderly conduct, discharge/display firearm.

Theft of firearm — Officers were dispatched Oct. 20 to the 1000 block of Valentine Drive in reference to a motor vehicle burglary. They learned a firearm was stolen from an unlocked vehicle during the night. A theft of firearm report was completed.

Assault — Officers responded Oct. 20 to the 1800 block of West Crescent Drive after receiving a report of a physical fight. A victim was located and a report for assault causing bodily injury was generated.

Assault — Officers responded Oct. 20 to the report of a physical fight in the 1700 block of East Mildred. Upon arrival, they detained a male who was believed to have been involved in the altercation. The remaining parties on scene all reported being assaulted by the male. The male would not give a statement and was arrested for two counts of assault causing bodily injury/family member and assault impeding breath/family member