Jurors took just about 20 minutes Wednesday to decide that Joshua Barrier is competent to stand trial on a laundry list of criminal charges that include online solicitation of a minor, possession of a controlled substance and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

The jury heard two days worth of testimony as Barrier’s attorney Pamela McGraw tried to have her client deemed incompetent to stand trial which was against his wishes.

Though he never took the stand, the jury did hear from Barrier during a number of outbursts that got him removed from the courtroom. They also heard recorded phone calls that he made to family and friends and saw the words he had written to other inmates at the jail.

At the heart of the trial was whether or not Barrier could participate in his own defense as McGraw tries to prepare his various cases at trial. She said he could not. She also said her client desperately doesn’t want to go to the state mental hospital. However, she can’t get him to concentrate on the advice she is giving him because he thinks he is getting expert advice in his isolation cell at the Grayson County Jail.

She said he has told her and others that he hears the voices of former Grayson County district attorneys Bob Jarvis and Joe Brown and current District Attorney Brett Smith.

McGraw said her client feels persecuted and victimized by the jail staff. He doesn’t trust them or McGraw. Because of that, she said he won’t take the medication that they try to give him at the jail. Without that medication, she said he can’t sort through the information he is receiving from his attorneys, real or imagined.

In her closing arguments Wednesday, McGraw begged the jury to return a finding of not competent so she could have her client committed and then be able to help him resolve his cases once he is stabilized.

In court, Barrier appeared in a black suit instead of the orange county jumpsuit he had worn previously. He sat beside McGraw but continued to question her and demand to be able to see the documents she had been handed by the prosecution. When McGraw reminded him that he wasn’t representing himself in the case, Barrier said she wasn’t on his side, and she was working with the DA.

He later stopped the proceeding by asking for permission to leave from Judge Jim Fallon. Barrier said he was sick because the jail staff had poisoned his food and were messing with his medication. He said he had suffered a stroke three days before and had sores on the back of his head. He just couldn’t sit in the courtroom any longer, and after explaining to Barrier that if he left, the case was going to continue without him, Fallon did allow Barrier to leave the courtroom.

Assistant District Attorney Matt Rolston’s closing argument walked jurors back over the testimony from the court-appointed psychologist who testified that while Barrier does have significant mental health issues and personality disorders, he also has a very firm grasp of the charges he faces, the possible punishment for those charges and the adversarial nature of the court proceedings going on around him. Dr. Randall Price also testified that some of the outburst and problems that had been reported in the trial were simply Barrier malingering and trying to get the cases against him dismissed or thrown out.

Price said he met with Barrier twice. The last time, he said Barrier did seem to have unraveled considerably. Repeated references during the trial were made to the fact that Barrier has spent more than one and half years in solitary confinement or isolation in a cell about the size of the jury boxes in the Grayson County Justice Center’s second floor courtrooms. Barrier agreed that such isolation was probably upsetting to someone with Barrier’s personality and mental health issues.

Barrier is very social and likes to talk to people and not having anyone to talk to was not helping his mental state, Price said. Even in that state, Barrier showed the ability to discuss the charges against him, the possible penalties of those charges, and the procedures at the jail in a rational manner, Price continued.

After the verdict, Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith declined to comment since the cases against Barrier are ongoing.

McGraw said she saw the verdict, “as a gross miscarriage of justice.”