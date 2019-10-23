Denison drivers looking to use Ansley Lane may need to seek an alternate route in the coming days as city work crews extend a sewer line in the area.

Southbound Ansley Lane, between Valentine Drive and Ansley Boulevard is currently closed. Northbound traffic is permitted through Sunday, but a full closure of both northbound and southbound lanes will go into effect on Monday. Detour signs will direct drivers around the construction.

The city of Denison did not provide a specific completion date in a press release detailing the project, but said the work will finish within several days, weather permitting.

