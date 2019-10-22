Theatre at Tarleton and the Young People Series present “Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center Auditorium.

Performances are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The box office opens one hour before curtain time, and tickets are $3 per person. All seating is general admission.

The play, written by Don Zolidis, is a comedic portrayal of classic fairy tales by the Brothers Grimm featuring alternate endings and surprise twists as two narrators attempt to recreate all 209 of the stories in a wild, fast-paced extravaganza.

Making it even more challenging, the narrators attempt to combine the stories into a single gigantic fable using Rapunzel, Rumpelstiltskin, Hansel and Gretel, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella and other, more obscure stories like Lean Lisa and The Devil and His Grandmother.