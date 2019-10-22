A local governing body is signalling its willingness to work with developers of a new 650 acre mixed-use development along FM 1417. Following a closed executive session Monday night, Sherman City Manager Robby Hefton was authorized to write a letter of intent for the city regarding possible incentives for The Village development.

The letter of intent will show that the city is willing to talk with whoever ultimately develops within The Village — be it developers or retailers alike. The proposed development will bring a mixture of of retail, commercial, residential and green space next to the future site of Sherman High School.

“The city of Sherman wants to deal directly with whoever will be developing the property,” Sherman Deputy Mayor Teamann said Monday night. “We want the developers to know that they have a seat at the table.”

The development being spearheaded the Munson Realty Group officially received its planned development zoning from the city in early October following months of discussion and interest from the city. Among its features, the development is slated to have more than 2,300 residential units with a mixture of single and multi-family housing along with more than 1.9 million feet of retail and commercial space.

Teamann described Monday’s actions as a symbolic gesture aimed at making it clear that the city is willing to negotiate with developers and other parties interested in the development. While Teamann specifically mentioned green space as a focus for the letter, highlighting a need for water retention, he said the city is also willing to assist with specific retail development using 380 agreements and other tax incentives.

Rather than signing a specific agreement with Munson Realty, Teamann said the Council wanted to leave the door open to all interested parties. With many planned developments, it isn’t uncommon for a larger, national developer to come in and purchase the property to finish development. This would send the message that the city is open to negotiate, Teamann said.

“Your local guy may not be equipped to put in 3,000 homes or massive retail-type developments,” he said. “Whereas, the national guys are.”

Earlier this year, state legislators passed a bill that put stricter limits on how much additional revenue cities and municipalities can earn through property taxes year over year. During discussions on the upcoming changes, several members of the Council highlighted the city’s need for growth and sales tax receipts to continue development.

With that in mind, Teamann said the city is willing to assist developers through the use of Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones, rebates and other strategies that are based on incremental growth.

“If we can do things to bring retail establishments to town, then obviously those have a dramatic impact to the local economy and help offset the property tax needs and make us less property tax reliant,” Teamann said.