Sherman voters will decide if the city should continue its ongoing street sales tax and a set of charter amendments when they hit the polls leading up to the Nov. 5 election. Early voting for the election has begun and will continue on through Nov. 1.

Voters will decide on adopting three changes to the city’s charter as a part of its biennial review from earlier this spring. The review found a total of 10 recommended changes to the charter, but only three need to go before voters.

Charter amendments

The first change will update the language and definition of what is considered a partial term for the purposes of term limits. The ordinance currently reads that if a council member filled more than 12 months of an unexpired two-year term, it will considered a full term.

However, this does not reflect recent changes by the city to expand council terms to three years. Under this change to the charter, the language will be updated and any time over 18 months will be considered a full term.

A second proposed amendment would increase the number of consecutive terms a council member can serve from two to four. Under the current language, a candidate can serve a total of two terms as council member and another two terms as the city mayor.

The change will allow for a candidate to serve four consecutive terms as any combination of those two positions, effectively allowing a council member to now serve for four terms.

The final amendment will update the planning and zoning commission’s term length to mirror those used by the city council.

Other amendments

The charter review committee also recommended seven other amendments, however, these amendments were primarily based on updates to state guidelines and laws. These remaining amendments were approved by the City Council by vote on Sept. 3.

Several of the changes relate to publication of notices, including elections and charter amendments, in area newspapers. However, the charter will now allow the city to make these notices available through its official website, instead.

Another change will increase the allow the city manager to approve change orders to contracts by up to $50,000 without city council vote. This will bring the city in line with the most recent state requirements.

Renewing the street sales tax

Voters will also get the opportunity to vote on if the city should continue its one-eighth of a cent sales tax that is dedicated to street maintenance projects. This revenue stream, which brings in about $1.3 million annually, must be approved by voters every four years.

The sales tax is dedicated entirely to the maintenance and upkeep of existing roads and cannot be used for new road construction or other uses.

City officials previously said that the sales tax has proven popular with voters as it is a revenue stream that draws from residents and visitors to the city. Officials estimate that about 50 percent of the revenues come from residents outside of Sherman.

The sales tax received about 90 percent approval when previously put before voters.

Sherman residents will have the chance to vote early through Nov. 1, ahead of the fall election.

Voters will be able to vote from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. on weekdays until Oct. 28, and from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. this weekend and on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

Voters will be able to cast their ballot any one of the five Grayson County polling stations located at: Grayson County Election Administration, 115 W. Houston in Sherman; Grayson County Sub-Courthouse, 101 W. Woodard in Denison; Pottsboro ISD Admin Building, 105 Cardinal Lane; Whitesboro City Hall, 111 W. Main St.; and the Grayson College — Van Alstyne campus, 1455 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy.