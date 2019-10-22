When you work at a newspaper office, frequently you get requests for information about someone’s lost ancestors. Back in the day when I was editor of The Denison Herald, I frequently received letters asking about some lost soul. Today I still get requests via e-mail. Sometimes I can help and other times I cannot.

But one time in May 1989, I received a request that really caught my attention. The letter was from E.E. Carlton of Menlo Park, CA, who wrote about his grandfather, John C. Carlton, a U.S. deputy marshal being sent from the Federal Court in Fort Smith, AR., late in 1887 to Denison to catch a wanted criminal. Carlton was to catch a John Hogan, one of Denison’s early rambunctious residents.

Carlton said he understood his grandfather caught up with the man, who shot him on Nov. 5, 1887.

Having the date of the killing was the key that sent me searching for information on the deputy marshal’s demise. Sure enough, on microfilm of Denison’s early day newspapers, we found on the front page of the Nov. 7, 1887, edition of the Sunday Gazetteer an article headlined “Fatal Shooting.”

The article related how Deputy U.S. Marshal Carlton of Hackett City, AR., and a posse of deputies, George Holmes of Salem AR., and O. Goben of Lehigh, Indian Territory (I.T.) had arrived in Denison Nov. 5 with nine prisoners and several horses captured in the I.T. and carrying a warrant for the arrest of Hogan, a whisky peddler. The charge against him had been introducing and selling whisky in the I.T.

The article noted that Hogan could be remembered as the man who made himself so conspicuous with a Winchester at the “Kennedy” foot-race in Denison that he had to leave town to get away from the officers.

Carlton and his deputies cornered the man in a house at the corner of Walker and Rusk. Carlton saw him inside the house, drew his pistol and sprang into the outer room telling the man to surrender. Instead, the door slammed shut and a pistol shot came through the door hitting the marshal in the front on the right side, exiting under the left shoulder blade. The marshal fell, but supported himself on one arm and fired four shots through the door, missing his target.

Next events were contradictory, according to the article. One story was that Hogan hid in the house and a deputy, thinking the marshal was dead, ran up town to get help. A neighbor who said he saw it all, told officers he saw Hogan leave the house and chase the deputy, firing three shots at him, then laughing and running in the opposite direction with two revolvers hanging in his belt and one shining in each hand.

Carlton was found alive and conscious and told Denison’s Mayor Hanna why he was in Denison and what had happened. He asked Hanna to contact his wife in Searcy, AR., and tell her that he died happy.

A posse of about 15 was formed under Deputy U.S. Marshal Hackney and pursued the killer with two blood hounds, but Hogan had a good hour head start and got away. A man who arrived in Denison with a load of cotton, said he way a man carrying a pistol in each hand running up the branch beyond the Catholic cemetery.

Carlton, 40, had been present when Sam Bass, the notorious Texas train robber, was killed at Round Rock.

And now for the rest of the story. An article from the Nov. 20, 1887, edition of the same newspaper tells about a near riot when the killer was brought back to Denison after being captured several days later.

Officers had planned to take him on the Missouri Pacific to Whitesboro, then over the Texas and Pacific to Sherman, then on to Denison, but the T&P had been in an accident and was off schedule. So the final leg of the trip was made in a Collonade “bus”.

Word of the return spread like wildfire and a crowd gathered in front of the Collonade. Officers then planned to take the prisoner out the back door of the hotel, but a crowd of excited men filled the alley. As the prisoner was placed in the vehicle, a murmer went up from the crowd that began closing in around it. Officers drew their revolvers and ordered the hack driver to drive on.

The driver had a hard time getting the horses moving in the crowd, One man reached into the hack and tried to yank the prisoner out. A yell went up from the crowd and everyone moved in closer. Officers brandished their weapons and prevented an attack as the rig moved slowly down the street before being stopped again.

About that time the Denison police arrived in a body and formed a line across the street, forced the crowd to fall back and let the hack proceed. They held the crowd until the sheriff and his posse had turned the corner of Crawford and were speeding on their way to Sherman.

And all this folks, was right here in Denison, Texas – in 1887.

Donna Hunt is former editor of the Denison Herald. She lives in Denison and can be contacted at donnahunt554@gmail.com.