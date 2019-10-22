With just a little less than two weeks left until Halloween, some local yards are beginning to take on a decidedly haunted appearance. The National Retail Federation says that Americans plan to spend $2.7 billion on decorations for Halloween this year.

And, those yards are drawing inspiration from a number of places this year.

NRF said 49 percent of the people who responded to a survey saying they planned to participate in Halloween activities this year, also planned to decorate their yard.

One of the local people who plans to decorate her yard, and has already started doing so is Assistant Grayson County District Attorney Karla Baugh.

Baugh and some friends spent part of last weekend decorating Baugh’s home for the holiday.

“Being from a small town, the whole community participates in things like Halloween carnivals and trick-or-treating,” she said. “Those are some of my favorite memories from my childhood.”

She went on to say that now she is thinking about future generations.

“I want the kids in my hometown to carry those same kinds of memories with them when they grow up,” she said. “So, maybe they will continue the traditions.”

Decorating is also about making new memories for Baugh, her family and friends.

“My parents are both gone now, but they LOVED watching the kids come by my house for Halloween,” she said. “The squealing and laughing, the sounds of leaves crunching under their feet. Daddy stealing the KitKats. …. I miss them. This makes me feel them with me.”

Who knows? Baugh’s house might even inspire others to decorate for the holiday either this year or next.

NRF President Matthew Shay said in a statement on the NRF website, “Spending (for the holiday) hasn’t changed much over the past few years, but we are seeing a noticeable increase in consumers whose Halloween purchases are inspired by their friends, neighbors, and even celebrities on social media.

According to NRF, online searches remain the top source of inspiration for those who completed the survey with 35 percent citing it. Social media was also cited as a big inspiration for many of those who responded. Pinterest was cited by 18 percent of those who responded and YouTube and Instagram were both cited by 14 percent the respondents.