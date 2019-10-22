Grayson College celebrated the opening of its new distillery and teaching center in Denison Tuesday.

The center will used by students and educators focused on crafting spirits and wine. [Drew Smith / Herald Democrat]

Grayson College has officially opened the doors to its new distillery-teaching center in Denison. The 2,500-square-foot-facility is part of the GC Viticulture and Enology Program and includes spirit-making machinery, learning spaces and a barrel-aging area. [Drew Smith / Herald Democrat]

Spirit-making machinery stands ready for use at the Grayson College Teaching Distillery in Denison. The educational and production space is the newest addition to Grayson's viticulture and enology program. [Drew Smith / Herald Democrat]