Meet Dr. David Clark, a new staff pharmacist at Tanglewood Pharmacy.

Known as the “bow-tie guy,” the 34-year-old was born in New Mexico and has lived all over the DFW area.

He graduated from the University of North Texas Health Science Center Fort Worth in May and started working for Tanglewood Pharmacy in June.

So, what brought him to Stephenville?

“All the way through school, I wanted to work for an independent,” Clark said. “I had worked at Sam's for the last 13 years so I worked at the big corporation. They're not terrible but I always just wanted to work at an independent. You get more freedom and you get to use your clinical knowledge a little bit more on an independent than you do on the retail side.”

Clark likes the “small-town atmosphere” of Stephenville.

“I was ready to get out of the Metroplex. I wanted to live somewhere a little smaller, somewhere I could be a bigger part of the community than I feel like I could've been in the DFW area,” he said.

When he's not working, Clark likes to spend time with his two kids: 4-year-old Vivian and 15-month-old Finlay, and his wife of 10 years, Katherine. They like to attend community events like the Moo-La Fest and Sundown on the Square.

“We've been trying to go to a lot of the events that Stephenville has been having,” he said.