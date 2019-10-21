Monday forecast for Austin: Accompanied by a cacophony of gusty winds and pelting raindrops, a cold front blew through Central Texas overnight, leaving up to a half-inch of rain in some parts of Travis County but mostly a lot of overturned Halloween yard decorations.

Since midnight, gauges monitored by the Lower Colorado River Authority recorded as much as 0.74 inch of rain around Camp Swift in Bastrop County, up to 0.55 inch of rain near Lago Vista in western Travis County and more than 0.4 inch of rain in western Hays County and northern Williamson County.

The storms generated by the cold front had a much more devastating effect in North Texas, where the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Dallas late Sunday night near Love Field Airport. Dallas Fire-Rescue told the Associated Press that no deaths or serious injuries were reported, but three people were hospitalized for minor injuries.

The passage of the cold front has pushed Central Texas temperatures into the low to mid-60s, as of 6 a.m. Austin temperatures at Camp Mabry, site of the city’s main weather station, were starting the day around 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s forecast from the weather service calls for clearing skies with temperatures climbing to a seasonable high of around 80 degrees. Clear skies and dry air in the evening mean temperatures could sink as low as 52 degrees at night, forecasters said.

The milder conditions are welcome relief from the summer-like heat over the weekend. Saturday’s high of 96 and Sunday’s high of 95 broke temperature records for those October dates. With 11 days still to go, October is trending much warmer than normal with an average temperature of 77.9 degrees, or about 5 degrees warmer than normal.

The weather service’s extended forecast calls for clear skies for the next few days before another front on Thursday brings more rain and knocks temperatures even lower, possibly into the 40s at night:

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 80. Clear at night with a low around 51.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 81. Mostly clear at night with a low around 61. South-southeast winds return, bringing more humid air.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of rain with a high near 78. At night, rain chances inch up to 50 percent with a low around 51. A cold front will bring north winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of rain but otherwise mostly sunny with a high near 63. At night, mostly clear with a low around 46.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 71, then clear at night with a low around 49.