Ah, for the good ol’ days … when you could air up a flat tire for free or call a customer service department and actually talk to a real, live person or take the family to a nice restaurant without anyone gluing a cell phone to his or her ear.

Seems like a long time ago, doesn’t it? Think about this. How long has it been since you watched a college or professional football game -- in person or on the tube – where there were no questionable calls by the officials, no controversies that ended up taking the game’s outcome out of the players’ hands and putting it squarely on the shoulders of those seven well-meaning but often confused gentlemen we refer to as the refs?

You and I can often spot a holding call from our recliners or upper deck seats, but seven guys within 20 yards’ proximity of the play miss it regularly, or ostensibly call it one way for one team and another way for the other team. And pass interference; oh my gosh, no one knows how to define it or enforce it in either the collegiate or pro ranks. Muggings go unflagged and whispers draw a sea of yellow. I could be wrong … nah.

Well, I’m preaching to the choir because those who watch football on a regular basis know the game often produces bad calls. I’ve come to accept that. There have always been bad calls in football. Always will be. There is too much subjectivity involved to expect anything close to perfection. As former SWC and Big 12 line judge Mike Liner so accurately said in his officiating memoir, “It’s not all black and white.”

Officiating is a tough job when 22 well-tuned Adonis-like creatures are zooming around at Mach 1 and faceplanting anyone within striking distance. No, this is not a blanket indictment of those who dedicate themselves to the trade. I know many good football officials in Lubbock and on the South Plains. And there isn’t a one of them who hasn’t been involved in a controversy regarding a penalty flag they threw or failed to throw.

There is, however, a big difference in my eyes in a mistake of commission and one of omission, and that is where I’m absolutely incredulous concerning the abject failure of both the officiating crew (including the booth official) that called last week’s Texas Tech-Baylor game in Waco and the Big 12 Conference.

I don’t need to reset the scene and what transpired; every fan of the Red and Black knows the boondoggle. Unless our eyes are deceiving us, not one of the seven refs knew the rule concerning the snap. The Baylor center didn’t try to draw the defense offsides by jerking the ball or faking to snap it, which would have been a penalty. No, he snapped it, same as if he’d snapped it over the quarterback’s head. It was a fumble pure and simple, and Tech recovered. Red Raiders go down to the other end of the field, score a TD or field goal in overtime and it’s over. Tech comes home 4-2 and rockin’.

I can live (barely) with errors in judgment and missing a call now and then, but not knowing the rules or enforcing them is unconscionable for a Power 5 officiating squad. If you remember, official reviews were added to the game years ago to lessen some of the subjectivity and to get the call correct. From this seat, it hasn’t helped much.

Hiding behind the “it can’t be reviewed because a flag was thrown” is utter nonsense. Does the Big 12 want to get it right or just say it wants to get it right? That replay official, he with umpteen different camera angles to peruse, could have stopped the controversy in its tracks. The TV commentators knew it was a fumble. Dean Blandino knew it was a fumble. Matt Wells knew it was a fumble. Matt Rhule knew it was a fumble. The Baylor center knew it was a fumble.

The only souls in the entire stadium who didn’t realize it was a fumble happened to be the game officials. They had replay and a replay official who didn’t act. They got it 100 percent wrong.

And then to add insult to injury, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby fines and publicly reprimands Tech AD Kirby Hocutt because of a concern for a “potential unsportsmanlike violation.” Are you serious!? Mr. Hocutt didn’t say one inflammatory, critical, unprofessional or unkind word. He was attempting to keep an agitated Tech fan base apprised of the situation. Can you imagine if this had happened to the Texas Longhorns or Oklahoma Sooners? I don’t think, “Sorry, but we goofed,” would have cut it.

I have neither the room nor the time to delve into Mr. Bowlsby’s kangaroo court ruling. His admonishment of Mr. Hocutt was unsportsmanlike. He should be ashamed. I guess he figured he’d deflect the heat from his inept game officials to the man in charge of Tech athletics. Made you look petty, Bob.

Let me close with some advice for Mr. Bowlsby. Spend more time training and monitoring and reviewing your game officials in all sports. Their actions last weekend cost the Red Raiders a football game and possibly a bowl berth. If I were you, I’d come up with a new mission statement for them: Be Good or Be Gone.

Please.

Norval Pollard covered Texas Tech football for the Avalanche-Journal from 1978-91. He lives in Lubbock.