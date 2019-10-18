Sherman is looking to begin extensive repairs and maintenance on one of the city’s major summertime attractions. The city council will consider moving forward with $125,000 worth of repairs to The Splash when it meets at 5 p.m. Monday at Sherman City Hall.

City officials noticed that the pool was losing several thousand gallons of water each day during recent summer months. A survey of the pool in 2018 discovered several cracks in the shell of the pool that require repair in order to address the water loss. The project will require sandblasting, crack repair, caulking and finally repainting in order to seal the leaks.

The city estimates that the project will cost about $125,000 and is included in the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget budget.

In addition to the repairs, the City Council will receive an update on ongoing and future city projects as a part of Monday’s meeting.