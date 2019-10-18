A proposed aviator-oriented residential development is making its way to the Sherman Planning & Zoning Commission this week. Members of the commission will consider a series of variances related to the Silver Falcon Aero Estates — a proposed development that will feature patio residences and condos with attached hangars just outside Sherman Municipal Airport.

Here are five things to know about the development:

1. Size and Scope

The development was first announced in May during ongoing talks about future development of the airport. Developers for the site said they expect to construct about 67 residences with the majority having on-site hangars or access to them.

The development would have access to the taxi ways at Sherman Municipal through a through-the-fence agreement with the city.

2. Other features

The development will also include a publicly-accessible restaurant along with a community center, pool and green spaces.

Developer Marius Meintjes previously said airports with restaurants in close proximity often make for prime destinations for pilots who are working to keep their flight hours up as a part of training.

3. The need for hangar homes

Meintjes said the idea for the project came from a personal need. It is becoming more common for people to work from home and travel to work in the Metroplex or elsewhere a few times a week rather than every day.

Through the many airports across the region, Meintjes said he was able to travel for work faster by aircraft than he would be able to using a car.

4. Recent action by the city

The city agreed to sell nine acres of land to Meintjes within the existing footprint of the airport in August. The project came into conflict with the city’s thoroughfare plan, which included an extension of Lake Street through the southern half of the property.

In order to have enough space for the development, the city and Meintjes entered into agreement in which the city would get right-of-way access and rights to the land and $107,000 in exchange for nine acres of land.

5. Renewed interest in the airport — Interest in the development comes as city leaders have shown renewed focus on the airport’s future development. Earlier this year, the city began work on a master plan for future growth at the airport. A second phase of work is expected to be completed and presented to the public next month.

The development, which would be located along South Gribble Street, was first announced in May as the city was working on the first phase of a master plan to redevelop the airport. The residential development will be aimed at aviators with connected space to anchor and store aircraft at each residence.

“The commercial area is seen as an attractive place for pilots to fly in, use the provided tie downs, visit the planned restaurant, wash their plane if needed and buy fuel from the city of Sherman fuel pumps,” meeting documents said. “There will be approximately 10 hangars for lease and rental cars available.”