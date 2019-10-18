Golf enthusiasts across Texoma may soon have new options to call home. The Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a request related to a new 72-home development directly adjacent to the Stone Creek Golf Club when it meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Sherman City Hall.

The request to the commission calls for a replat of 235 acres of land in the 1200-2600 blocks of South U.S. Highway 75 between Center Street and FM 1417. A second request calls for the replat of the 2100-2200 blocks of S. Hwy 75 in what the city is calling the Holley Heights Addition.

Developer Josh Holley said the proposed development would feature residences located adjacent to the golf course and 2.5 acres dedicated to retail use.

Here are three other things to know about Tuesday’s meeting:

1. New cigar lounge

The owner of Fellas Barber Shop, located at 222 W. Houston St., is requesting a specific use permit to build a cigar lounge in the rear of the building.

2. Rehabilitation signage

The Cedar Hollow Rehabilitation Center is requesting permission to build a 64square-foot sign at 5011 N. U.S. Hwy. 75. The skilled nursing facility is currently under construction.

3. Tire Shop

The owners of 1521 Texoma Pkwy are requesting a permit that would allow tire sales and automotive repair on site. The applicants would like to include outdoor displays, including tire racks, as a part of the design for the facility.