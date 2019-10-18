Main Street in Durant will play host to a dual Homecoming Parade Thursday evening for Durant High School and Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

Both schools are celebrating Homecoming this weekend and they will be participating in a joint parade that is set to begin at 6 p.m. down Main Street. Durant High’s Homecoming theme is “War on the Warriors,” while Southeastern’s theme for this year is “How Blue Are You.”

The parade route will begin at the intersection of North 12th Avenue and Main Street. It will then head east on Main Street through the city’s downtown to the intersection with North 1st Avenue, where the parade will turn north onto North 1st Avenue. The parade is set to end at Beech Street and 1st Avenue.

Judges will be handing out first, second and third place awards to participants in each of the three categories for this year’s parade: Durant, Southeastern and Community.

In honor of Homecoming, Southeastern will hold the 33rd Annual Whang Bang Golf Tournament on Friday, Oct. 25 at Chickasaw Pointe Golf Course. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m.

The school’s Distinguished Awards Banquet will then be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Visual and Performing Arts Center, followed by the True Blue Rally and Bonfire.

Durant High’s Homecoming game will be at 7:30 p.m. against Glenpool High. The Lions are coming off a 14-0 win over Ada last week that improved their record to 1-7 overall and 1-3 in district competition this season. Glenpool went 2-8 overall last year and this year have won just two games so far, with one of those being a district win.

Kickoff for the Savage Storm’s game is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Paul Laird Field as Southeastern hosts Henderson State, but the day will start with the annual Alumni Tailgate Party at 11 a.m. at the Stuteville Chevrolet Tailgate Alley.

A concert by Time Machine, a dance band from Dallas, begins at 11 a.m. Tailgaters are invited to bring their tents and cookers to Stuteville Chevrolet Tailgate Alley, located in the parking lot at the corner of 2nd Avenue and University Boulevard.

The Savage Storm went into last Saturday’s game at Southern Arkansas, which was played after press time for this issue, with a 1-5 record on the season, with their only win coming Sept. 14 in a road game against Northwestern Oklahoma State. Southeastern won that contest 24-15 and then lost the next four games, though three of them were decided by a difference of three points or less.

The free Stuteville Chevrolet Tailgate Alley concert series at Southeastern Oklahoma State University will continue after Homecoming with shows on Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.

Nov. 9 will see country music and classic/southern rock band Logan Russell & the Young Guns, who formed in Ardmore in 2009, playing at 11 a.m. ahead of the 2 p.m. kickoff against Harding.

On Nov. 16, local favorite Greg Guymon wraps up the series with a show that begins at 11 a.m. ahead of the 1 p.m. kickoff against East Central.