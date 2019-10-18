The Durant Lions got their first win of the season last Thursday with a 14-0 shutout of the Ada Cougars.

The game, which was played in Ada, saw the Lions put up one touchdown in each of the first two quarters and shutdown the Cougars in the second half to secure their first victory of the season.

Sophomore running back Francisco Avila punched in the first Lions’ touchdown on a short run from a handoff by quarterback Jaxon Ingram. Then Durant’s second touchdown also came on the ground with senior running back Austin Reinecker carrying the ball across the goal line.

The win comes after the Oct. 11 game saw the Lions hit the road to face Bishop Kelley, with the Comets coming away with a 48-21 victory.

Bishop Kelley went into the game against Durant hobbled from injuries, as the Tulsa World reported the week before the game that defensive lineman Montrell Cozart, wide receiver Cori Lewis and running back/linebacker Zach Middleton, an Oklahoma State commit, would be out for the rest of the season.

The 21 points the Lions scored in the game was a season high for the team, eclipsing the 16 points Durant score the week prior at home against Coweta. It was also a significant turnaround from last year’s game against the Comets in Durant that saw the Lions lose 34-7.

In the Oct. 4 game against Coweta, Durant leaned heavily on Reinecker to push its offense upfield, but fought unfortunate field position often and often stalled after passing midfield. They did manage a few drives over 70 yards but were stopped short of scoring and slightly eclipsed 400 all-purpose yards in the contest, which wasn’t far behind Coweta.

Following that game up with a season high in points looked like the Lions’ offense was headed in the right direction, and Thursday night’s game against Ada continued that momentum.

With the win last week, Durant improves to 1-7 overall and 1-3 in district competition this season. The Lions will be back at home this Friday to host Glenpool High for Homecoming. Following the joint homecoming parade on Thursday at 6 p.m. on Main Street in Durant with Southeastern Oklahoma State University, the Lions’ game against Glenpool is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Glenpool went 2-8 overall last year and this year have won just two games so far, with one of those being a district win.

The contest will be the second to last home game for the Lions this season, as they’ll finish up their season with a Nov. 1 game against Tulsa’s Edison Prep Eagles on the road and hold Senior Night at home on Nov. 8 against the Nathan Hale High Rangers, who lost 48-0 to the Lions in the last game of the season last year. The Oklahoman reported the preseason District 5A-3 coaches poll placed Hale below Durant High, so the Lions could finish the season with a win again this year.

The Rangers have won two game this season, but they were both non-district matchups, as the team is winless in district play.