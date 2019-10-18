The Caddo Bruins got their second win of the season last Thursday with a 30-14 win over Maud at home.

The 30 points the Bruins put up was nearly a season high, as it has only been eclipsed so far this season by the 34 points the team scored in its 34-6 Homecoming victory against Thackerville.

Caddo’s defeat of Maud was its first district win of the season, as the Bruins were coming off a 50-0 loss at the hands of the Canadian Cougars on Oct. 11. As those two games have been the Bruins’ only district matchups so far this season, they have a 1-1 district record and are part of a four-way tie for second place in District B-5 with three games left to play.

This week will see Caddo back in action against Wetumka High for another district road matchup. The Bruins will stay on the road next week to face Weleetka in their last road game of the season. Caddo will then finish the regular season against Strother at home, where the Bruins have a winning 2-1 record on the season.

Before the season started, head coach Jeremy Proctor said the team’s parents and fans give the Bruins a lot of support, and it always means a lot when the team travels outside Caddo.

“We always appreciate that road cheering crowd and support,” Proctor said via email.