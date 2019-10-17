Glen Rose resident Debbie Shadowens and daughter Kacie Pratka recently started an online store on Facebook called Texas Threads Boutique.

Texas Threads Boutique sells women’s and children’s clothing along with purses and earrings and Pratka says she hopes to expand their inventory in scarves and jewelry in the near future.

The inspiration for the business came about when Pratka was a stay-at-home mom and Shadowens recently retired.

“We had been talking about this for about 18 months,” Pratka said. “I have twin 7-year-old boys and a little girl that’s five. My mother recently retired in May and my youngest started kindergarten, so we both wanted something to do and I still wanted to be able to attend all of my children’s activities.”

The mother/daughter duo decided to start with an online only boutique first and opened on Sept. 23.

“We weren’t really sure how things were going to go at first and we didn't have a physical location so we said ‘Let’s just start online and see how [that] goes’ and if things go really well, then we’ll look into finding a brick and mortar location and continue expanding, which we hope to do,” Pratka said.

Studies show that ecommerce sales, commercial transactions conducted electronically on the Internet, are growing exponentially.

In 2017, ecommerce was responsible for around $2.3 trillion in sales and is expected to hit $4.5 trillion in 2021 according to a Statista report.

There are currently 4.2 billion Internet users and the total number of websites on the Internet is 1.95 billion according to wpforms.com.

For social media, there are 1.45 billion daily active social media users on average with 85% of orders from social media sites coming from Facebook according to disruptiveadvertising.com.

With Texas Threads Boutique just starting on Facebook, Shadowens said she’s excited to “start a new adventure.”

As for Pratka, she is happy that her Facebook business allows her the freedom to work from home and spend time with her kids.

“I’m most excited about the sales and the support from a small town. We’ve been really excited the last two weeks. Business has been slow, but it’s been an exciting journey so far and we’re hoping and praying that it continues to grow,” Pratka said.

For questions and more information, email texasthreadsboutique@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page at Texas Threads Boutique.