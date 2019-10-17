One person was seriously injured in a school bus crash Thursday morning in north Lubbock County.

Around 7:30 a.m., a New Deal Independent School District bus just finished picking up students from a house on FM 1264. Investigators believe the driver of a pickup truck failed to control his speed and struck the rear of the bus, according to a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the pickup truck, 25-year-old Brandon Mosley of Lubbock, was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the bus was also taken to UMC to be medically cleared.

Three of 11 children on the bus complained of minor injuries and were medically evaluated.

The DPS continued investigating the crash Thursday.