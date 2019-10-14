BEE CAVE

CAMPO hosts open house

on transportation plans

The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will host an open house to share information on the Regional Transit Study and amendments to the 2019-22 Transportation Improvement Program and 2040 Regional Transportation Plan.

The open house will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Bee Cave Public Library, 400 Galleria Parkway. The event will be a come-and-go format, and children’s activities will be available.

Open houses are also offered online at campotexas.org/get-involved, where users can submit comments. The public can submit comments on the Transportation Improvement Program and Regional Transportation Plan amendments through Nov. 8, and comments for the Regional Transit Study through Nov. 22.

CEDAR PARK

Fraud awareness program

offered at library Wednesday

The Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd., will host “Fraud Awareness: Protecting Yourself and Your Loved Ones” at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The program will discuss how to recognize and avoid all types of scams, including those committed online, by phone or mail or in person.

For information: 512-401-5608.

GEORGETOWN

Recycling options offered

for those outside city limits

Georgetown water or electric utility customers, including those without curbside solid waste or recycling pick up or living in multifamily complexes, can drop off recyclable materials at no charge at the Georgetown Transfer Station, 250 W.L. Walden Drive.

The transfer station is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

Recyclable materials include glass bottles, aluminum cans, steel cans, cardboard cylinders from paper towels or toilet paper, empty prescription medicine containers and caps, plastics Nos. 1-5 and 7, hard plastics, newspapers and inserts, magazines, books with covers removed, white paper, junk mail, pasteboard, telephone books, cleaned aluminum foil/pie plates, corrugated cardboard, aseptic and gable top cartons, plastic bags and plastic film, cellophane.

For information: recycle.georgetown.org.

GEORGETOWN

Tickets available for

Nightmare on Jail Hill

Williamson County Brown Santa, along with the Williamson County sheriff’s office, will host the 11th annual Nightmare on Jail Hill from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday9 and Oct. 25-26 at the Old Williamson County Jail, 312 S. Main St.

The 2019 season will consist of three floors, beginning on the ground floor with a climb up flights of stairwells. The event will also feature souvenir T-shirts available for purchase, drinks, snacks and ice cream from Country Creamery, and activities including a psychic tent for readings. Brown Santa will have a donation barrel available onsite for those wishing to donate an unwrapped toy.

The cost is $15 per person, $10 for children ages 11 and younger or $25 for a fast pass that allows attendees to skip to the front of the line. Children ages 11 and younger must be accompanied by an adult; children ages 7 and younger will not be permitted.

For tickets: nightmareonjailhill.eventbrite.com.

BASTROP

Butterfly migration class

offered on Thursday

The Pines and Prairies Land Trust will host a fall nature class “Monarch Migration” from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Bastrop County Nature Trails, 375 Riverside Drive.

Attendees can learn about the journey millions of monarchs make every year and how to help them. The program will include a classroom portion with activity and a hike.

To register: bit.ly/3288gCY.

American-Statesman staff