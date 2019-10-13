If you want proof of the divisions in society today, look no farther than two news items that occurred days apart in the Dallas area involving what were once universally accepted and respected qualities: forgiveness and kindness.

Let’s start with the picture-worth-a-thousand-words moment from the Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers game Sunday, when the camera showed former President George W. Bush and daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres sitting next to each other in one of the stadium’s suite.

Likely, most reactions were similar to mine, “Was that really Ellen and President Bush sitting together?” My expression was one of mild surprise. Apparently, the reaction from the Twitter world ran the gamut from bemusement to outrage with some taking DeGeneres, who is openly gay, to task for being anywhere near a president seen by many as anti-LGBTQ.

It’s unlikely the two were discussing personal politics during the game, and DeGeneres was quick to push back against the criticism. Her quote bears repeating here: “When I say, ‘Be kind to one another,’ I don’t mean only the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone. Doesn’t matter.”

What a concept. Be kind to others, regardless of how they might think about the hot-button topics of the day. Just the fact that it is Ellen DeGeneres who spoke these words will be reason enough for some to completely ignore them. Which is too bad.

Whether you’re a fan of social media or not, its platforms have helped bring about the ongoing deterioration of basic civility in society today. “Choosing” to be kind strikes me as odd. It seems kindness should be the default setting. Unfortunately, too often people are demonized rather than celebrated because they happen to see the world differently. We should realize we have opportunities to learn from others, which doesn’t necessarily mean we agree with them up and down the line.

Of course, that requires respect and appreciation and some of these attributes that seem to be vanishing a little bit more every day. Here's an example to consider: I am in the final stages of an online theology class that is also being taken by about 40 pastors from across the country. This week’s assignment is to write a sermon on a “controversial” social topic and post it for classmates to read and offer feedback. So far, so good, right?

In advance of the online posting portion of the program and possible acrimony among pastors, the instructor sent a classwide reminder for us to be respectful in our critiques of each other’s work. I wonder what that says about society today.

The other moment that got amazing positive traction (for a while) on social media occurred during the trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who was convicted of shooting Botham Jean, an unarmed black man in his own apartment, which she mistakenly took for her apartment. The officer was sentenced to 10 years, which sparked controversy around the officer getting preferential treatment. According to published reports, the average sentence for such crimes is approximately 40 years. The officer will be eligible for parole in five.

Jean’s death is an absolute tragedy, and the trial surfaced continuing pronounced racial tensions in the country. However, during his victim impact statement, Jean’s younger brother, Brandt, asked the judge for permission to hug Guyger and told her he forgave her.

There are few things as powerful as forgiveness, a concept that too many people (read: me) struggle with. And this public example of forgiveness in the midst of tragedy provoked a wide array of responses, including those that were critical. First things first. I am a fan of forgiveness and see it as a biblical teaching that benefits the forgiver and begins a long process of healing.

Forgiving someone helps the person who was hurt move on and begin letting go of the pain. There are other understandings of forgiveness, so let me quickly add this is from my personal perspective. The courtroom exchange took on an added dimension when the judge in the case stepped down from the bench and gave Guyger a Bible.

The pastor in me applauded this bold witness. The journalist in me worried that it possibly crossed the line of impartiality. Hindsight being what it is, maybe there was a less visible way for the judge to accomplish this without creating a perception of judicial evangelism.

All of this is not to diminish the racial optics of this story. Many have asked the question, paraphrased here, “How many times are we to forgive people who wrongfully kill a person of color?” It’s a fair question. The outrage is understandable. How many times? The theological answer is easy, but racial injustice is, to say the least, complicated and well above my pay grade.

Just as I admired the response of DeGeneres, I admire this young man’s response in the face of senselessly losing his brother. Would I have responded the same way in each occasion? I like to think kindness always comes first, but other local drivers regularly stretch my kindness quotient to the breaking point.

Forgiveness is the tougher question. We’ve heard stories of forgiveness shared and stories of forgiveness withheld.

It’s something each of us must answer for ourselves, but it’s no secret today’s world needs kindness and forgiveness more than ever before. And maybe, one day, neither will be seen as controversial.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Globe-News.