Those rolling down roads in Grayson County and Fannin County this week may encounter traffic delays, detours and lane closures as the Texas Department of Transportation continues projects on area thoroughfares.

“Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones,” TxDOT said in an emailed press release. “They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.”

Completion dates of the following projects may be revised due to weather conditions, machinery failure or other issues.

Grayson County

On the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 75 and frontage roads between Spur 503 and FM 691, watch for daytime lane closures while crews place portable traffic barriers and begin work on building temporary ramps.

On FM 691, between FM 131-Loy Lake Road and U.S. Highway 75, temporary lane closures will be made in order to widen FM 691 into a five-lane roadway. The intersection of FM 691 and FM 131-Loy Lake Road will be converted into a temporary, four-way stop before crews are able to install permanent signals.

Cedar Road at Cedar Creek will be closed in order to remove and build a new bridge. Traffic on Cedar Road will need to use an alternate route, such as Snap Road, during construction.

The Hwy. 75 southbound frontage road and freeway exit at Randell Lake Road are closed as crews work to stabilize a failed slope and install drainage equipment.

On U.S. Highway 377, at the Willis Bridge, watch for occasional one-lane closures on the existing bridge as workers pour concrete for the new bridge structure.

The southbound freeway and frontage lanes of Hwy. 75, between FM 120 and Crawford Street, will be affected by shoulder closures and lane shifts as workers build retaining walls and a new entry ramp. Amid the project, the southbound exit for Crawford Street will be closed. Motorists impacted by the closure are encouraged to use the FM 120-Morton Street exit.

On U.S. Highway 82, from FM 901 in Sadler to FM 1417 in Sherman, watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to mill and then pave the eastbound and westbound lanes with new asphalt.

Drivers may encounter debris-removal crews on Hwy. 75 from the Grayson-Collin county line and the Texas-Oklahoma state border. Workers will operate along shoulders and medians during daylight hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Crews will conduct nightly concrete repairs on Hwy. 75 Sunday through Thursday. The repairs may affect both northbound and southbound traffic. Lane closures begin at 7:30 p.m. and are expected to end by 6 a.m..

On Hwy. 82, between FM 131 and FM 1897, and on U.S. Route 69, between Hwy. 75 and State Highway 56, watch for temporary lane closures as workers install safety treatments to fixed objects along the roadways.

On State Highway 11, between Route 69 and State Highway 121, traffic shifts and temporary, single-lane closures may be enacted as workers repair and widen the roadway.

On FM 1753, from FM 1897 to State Highway 78, expect lane closures as workers repair and widen the roadway.

And on the following roads, expect daytime lane closures as crews work: on FM 120, one mile east of U.S. Route 69 in Denison; on Hwy. 377, between Business Hwy. 377 and FM 121; and on State Highway 56, between FM 1417 and the Grayson-Fannin county line.

Fannin County

On Hwy. 82, from Hwy. 121 to the Fannin-Lamar county line, watch for slow-moving construction equipment as crews work to widen the thoroughfare to a four-lane divided roadway.

County Road 5025 is closed at Delba Creek while crews remove and build a new bridge. Traffic on CR 5025 will need to use an alternate route during construction.

And on the following roads, expect daytime lane closures: on Hwy. 56, from Spur to 311 Loop 205; on FM 3321, between FM 274 and the county-maintenance line; on FM 898, from the Grayson-Fannin county line to Hwy. 121; and on FM 273, between FM 2029 to FM 100.