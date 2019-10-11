Flames destroyed 317 W. Main Street and heavily damaged several other downtown Denison builidngs this week. No one was seriously injured in the fire, but at least six people have been displaced by the damage and several of the affected buildings have been cordoned off amid safety concerns. [Drew Smith / Herald Democrat]

More than a dozen boats and watercraft were destroyed in July 2017 after a dock at Highport Marina caught fire. The fire was reportedly sparked as a man poured out gasoline near the dock. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which drew numerous fire agencies from around Lake Texoma and Grayson County. [Herald Democrat]

Thousands of pounds of frozen chicken and tater tots were lost after a semi trailer caught fire on U.S. Highway 82 in August. Firefighters from Tom Bean and Bells extinguished the flames and no one was hurt. [Drew Smith / Herald Democrat]

Clark's Outpost Bar-B-Q in Tioga was ruled a total loss in January 2016 after fire swept through the business. The restaurant is well known among North Texas barbecue lovers and has since reopened on N. Ray Roberts Parkway. [Herald Democrat]

The Sherman Public Library was heavily damaged by an intentionally-set fire in 2017. The incident fast-tracked the city's already-planned $1.5 million renovation of the facility and the library re-opened in August 2018. To date, no arrest has been made in connection with the fire. [Herald Democrat]

The Van Alstyne community was rocked in November 2015 after Reagan Small, 9, and Grant Small, 8, were killed in a fire set by their own father, David Lee Small. Small took his own life in the incident, leaving his ex-wife, Karen Sparks, as the sole surviving family member. Sparks has written a book detailing her journey of grief and recovery. [Herald Democrat]

Grove Hill United Methodist Church in Leonard and Marvin United Methodist Church in Whitewright were both destroyed by back-to-back fires in early 2016. The fires prompted investigations from local officials as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Both churches have been rebuilt. [Herald Democrat]