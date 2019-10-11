Nov. 5 will be an election day in Texas.

Locally, there will be a constitutional amendments election as well as a city of Sherman Charter Amendment and city council election. There will also be a special called election for the Denison Independent School District for a $20,850,000 bond, a city of Gunter special election to abolish a sales and use tax, a special election for the Woodbine Special Utility District and one for Van Alstyne’s Municipal Utility District No. 1.

The amendment election will feature ten propositions.

Early voting starts on Oct. 21 and continue through Nov. 1.

Early voting locations:

Grayson County Election Administration, 115 W. Houston in Sherman;

Grayson County Sub Courthouse, 101 W. Woodard, in Denison;

Pottsboro Independent School District Administration Building, 105 Cardinal Lane, in Pottsboro;

Whitesboro City Hall, 111 W. Main in Whitesboro;

Grayson College, 1455 W. Van Alstyne Pkway, in Van Alstyne.

Early voting times:

Voting will take place at the above locations at the times listed below:

October 21 to 25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

Saturday, October 26, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, October, 27, noon to 5 p.m.;

Oct. 28 to Oct. 30; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

See coverage in next week’s Herald Democrat for more information about the individual elections and sample ballots.