Denison Independent School District is seeking a daycare center to partner with in order to deliver state-mandated all day pre-kindergarten to the district’s students.

Denison ISD Director of Assessment and Special Programs Regina Prigge said the district will submit a waiver for the program for this school year, but the district is actively looking for a qualified daycare center to partner with in order to help the district share space to provide full day pre-K for students beginning with the 2020-2021 school year.

The topic will be an action item at the district’s school board meeting Tuesday at the Administration office located at 1201 S. Rusk Street at 6:30 p.m.

“This partnership will allow us to partner with eligible daycares to allow some of our students to be educated at their facility,” Prigge said. “We’ll share roles in the education of the child. We currently have a partnership with Head Start. This is along those lines. Basically we’re seeking interest right now. We’re having a public meeting to see if any eligible daycares are interested in partnering with us.”

In order to be eligible, the daycare has to meet certain requirements.

Only programs that meet the pre-kindergarten high-quality components will be considered. The facility needs to be nationally accredited, a member of the Texas Rising Star Program at a 3 or higher, a Head Start provider and a Texas School Ready participant.

The center must also meet pre-kindergarten requirement under TEC 29.1532 of the Texas Education Code.

