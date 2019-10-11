Residents of Denison will have an opportunity to bring ideas to the city at a special called meeting of the City Council to take place at 8 a.m. Monday in the council chambers of City Hall at 300 West Main Street.

The council will be taking input from the public on how to move forward with the recovery effort after the downtown fire this week. The council is considering a resolution that will extend the emergency declaration issued Thursday by Mayor Janet Gott to streamline the process of providing funds for the recovery effort.

The council is also going to be discussing ways to define what types of aid and incentives will be available to assist in the recovery.

Denison Development Alliance President Tony Kaai said via a text message that the DDA has already worked with the city to make the New Building Incentive available to those affected by the disaster, and there is still a lot to assess including who had insurance, the amount of damage and what coverage was available.

Kaai said until all the facts are sorted out the DDA doesn’t have a direction for moving forward at this time.

“DDA will be a part of the city’s team that will fully analyze the situation and do whatever we can to get those buildings and lots redeveloped as soon as possible.”