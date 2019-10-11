Denison Police are reminding members of the public to take advantage of the safe-exchange zone after a woman was reportedly assaulted and robbed over $20 this week.

Lt. Mike Eppler said the incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 200 block West Hull Street just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The victim told police she had arranged to purchase a circular saw through a friend and had gone to the residence to pick up the item. The woman said she made an upfront payment of $20 to the man selling the saw, but after finding a number of other people inside the apartment, she began to feel uneasy.

“She decided to take the saw and leave, but by the time she made it out to her car, all those people inside the residence had come out and surrounded her,” Eppler said. “The suspect then reached in, hit her with a closed fist, pulled her hair and grabbed the saw. Everyone then ran back inside the apartment.”

The woman was not seriously injured and did not require medical attention. As of Friday, no charges had been filed and no arrest had been made, but the incident remains under investigation.

Eppler encouraged anyone looking to make a private purchase or trade to meet outside the police department’s headquarters, located at 108 W. Main Street.

“The exchange zone is located on the east side of our department building, is monitored by video cameras, and has two parking spaces designated just for that,” Eppler said. “If you have any concern at all, we recommend that you come here and make your exchange, no matter if you’re buying something, selling something or even exchanging custody of a child.”

