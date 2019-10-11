A number of fundraisers have sprung up around Denison to help with those who were affected by the recent fires that struck downtown earlier in the week.

1. Bake sale

On Friday, First United Bank on Main Street hosted a bake sale and barbecue to benefit the first responders. First responders were provided a free meal while community members could make a $5 donation to get a meal with hot dogs, chips and a cold drink.

The bake sale took place at the same location with proceeds to benefit those affected by the fires.

2. Fine dining meal

Rustico Restaurant in Denison is hosting a six-course meal Friday, Oct. 18 to raise funds for the fire recovery as well. There is limited seating and those interested need to call 903-337-1447 to make a reservation.

3. Honoring first responders

Nick's Family Restaurant provided meals for the firefighters during the immediate aftermath, and Grayson Pride was among the non-profits that raised money to provide food for the Denison Fire Department.

4. Community hubs

Tracy Realty, 800 West Main Street, has become a hub for donations on behalf of the victims who lost their homes in the fire as well as the business owners.

Larger items can be dropped off at Rack City Archery at 531 West Crawford and Vintage Mercantile at 306 West Main Street. The Main Street Mall at 500 West Main is also taking donations in store.

5. More Main Street rallying

Saturday night at 7 p.m., there will be live music at Sparrows Gallery with beer tastings by Green Growler. A portion of art sales sold during the benefit will be donated to fire victims.

The event will feature wine, food and art.

There have been several other efforts to help those who have been impacted by the tragedy. Those looking to help can keep an eye on Denison Live's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DenisonLive/ for announcements as the page will share any additional resources as they become available.

Do you know of a fundraising event going on around town to benefit first responders or victims of the fire? Let Denison area reporter Richard A. Todd know by sending email to rtodd@heralddemocrat.com. He can also be reached on Facebook and Twitter @RichardAToddHD.