Three suspects were arrested Thursday after allegedly exchanging gunfire with Fannin County law enforcement and leading officers on an early-morning pursuit that reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

Lt. Frank Deater said the chase began in Collin County when police attempted to stop the suspects for speeding near the town of Fairview.

The suspects, two adult males and one juvenile male, refused to pullover and continued driving at a high rate of speed as they travelled north on State Highway 121. Deater said Bonham Police and Fannin County Sheriff’s Office joined the chase at approximately 6 a.m.. but the suspects stopped on FM 1743 near Windom.

“The rear passenger, which was the juvenile, got out with a gun,” Deater said. “As a Bonham officer exited his own vehicle, he observed the subject, who had pointed the gun in his direction, and they exchanged gunfire.”

Multiple vehicles involved in the chase were stuck by the gunfire, but no one was injured. Deater said the suspects fled again and shortly thereafter, began throwing firearms, marijuana and cocaine out of the vehicle.

Authorities ahead of the chase were able to deploy a spike strip, which ultimately flattened one of the tires on the suspects’ vehicle. With their vehicle disabled, the suspects stopped on FM 1550, north of Ladonia, and called 9-1-1 to let police know of their intention to surrender.

“They told them that they no longer had any weapons in the car and wanted to give up,” Deater said. “They obeyed the commands and were quickly taken into custody without further incident.”

All three suspects were described as young men with extensive criminal histories.

“The driver is facing a Dallas County warrant, unlawful carry of a weapon, drug charges, evading arrest and tampering with evidence,” Deater said. “The adult passenger was charged with unlawful carry of a weapon, tampering with evidence and an additional charge. The juvenile was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a police officer for the exchange of gunfire, unlawful carry of a weapon and several other charges.”

Deater said officials were still working Friday to determine whether the vehicle used and one of the recovered firearms had been stolen. The incident remains under investigation.

“It was quite an eventful day,” Deater said.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.