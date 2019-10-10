The Durant Lions fell 33-16 at home to the Coweta Tigers on Oct. 4.

Durant scored first but struggled to find the endzone for the remainder of the game. The Lions’ offense fought unfortunate field position often and often stalled after passing midfield. They did manage a few drives over 70 yards but were stopped short of scoring.

Durant slightly eclipsed 400 all-purpose yards in the contest, which wasn’t far behind Coweta. The game-changer was the Tigers’ defensive intensity with the ball on their side of the field. They forced multiple turnovers on downs, including one which stopped an 11-play, 63-yard Lion drive dead in its tracks on the 10-yard line late in the third quarter.

The Lions couldn’t contain Coweta sophomore quarterback Gage Hamm, who threw for 219 yards and three touchdowns on 19 attempts and rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns on nine attempts.

Durant heavily leaned on senior running back Austin Reinecker to push its offense upfield. Reinecker finished the day with 31 rushing attempts for 164 yards and a touchdown. He also caught one pass for three yards.

Senior quarterback Jaxon Ingram’s 11 completions resulted in 128 yards and a touchdown for the Lions. He added 34 yards on the ground in six attempts for a stable 5.7 yards per carry. Durant’s leading receiver was senior Dalton White, who hauled in eight passes for 83 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Durant marched down the field with authority in its first drive, which Reinecker capped with an 18-yard touchdown run right through the heart of Coweta’s defense. It didn’t take long for the Tigers’ response, however, and a 22-yard touchdown rush tied the game. The first quarter ended before either team could tack on any more points.

Coweta scored again early in the second quarter, putting themselves ahead 14-7. The Lions churned up over 80 yards in a late drive resulting in a 24-yard field goal by senior kicker Zach White. Going into halftime, Durant was behind by just four points.

Coweta wasted no time in the second half as the Tigers scored another touchdown. The next drive, Durant methodically churned out 63 yards in 11 plays, a chunk coming from Reinecker, but was stopped short on fourth-and-1 at the Tigers’ 10-yard line. Durant’s defense bent but did not break and gave their offense the ball back on their 18-yard line with just 11 seconds in the third quarter.

The Lions entered the fourth quarter down 27-10 with the ball on their 22-yard line. They made their way into opposing territory, but a Coweta strip-sack and fumble recovery abruptly stopped the possession at the Tigers’ 44-yard line. Coweta took advantage of the turnover near midfield and scored shortly after.

In their final drive, the Lions took the ball in their endzone and pushed downfield. With just a minute and 13 seconds left, Dalton White caught a screen pass from Ingram and capitalized on some great blocks as he navigated into the endzone. Coweta ran out the clock on the ensuing drive, ending the sixth loss in as many games for Durant this season.

With the loss, Durant falls to 0-6 overall and 0-2 in district competition this season. The Lions will be back in action this week on the road against Bishop Kelley, whom the Lions lost to 34-7 last year. Bishop Kelley (3-2, 1-1) lost to Edison 33-14 last week, so they will also be looking to right the ship.

Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the Bishop Kelley Sports Complex in Tulsa.