Sherman was given the green light to purchase more than $1.2 million in new equipment Monday night. The equipment purchase represents one of the city’s first expenses under the 2019-2020 budget, which went into effect on Oct. 1.

“Every October when the fiscal calender flips over, we have a a buying spree of sorts. In while all of the budgeted items that were approved, actually get purchased,” Community and Development Services Manager Nate Strauch said.

It typically takes the city the first two to three meetings of the fiscal year to approve equipment purchases due to differences in time tables and the schedules of projects. The first batch of purchases centered around Sherman Fire-Rescue and the solid waste and storm water departments.

Nearly half of the $1.2 million in expenses relate to 60 new self-contained breathing apparatus units and accessories that the city will be purchasing from Casco Industries. Only $400,000 of the expense will come out of the current budget with the remaining $200,000 included as a part of the 2018-2019 budget.

The fire department will also be receiving 19 sets of personal protection equipment as a part of the purchase. This equipment will also be purchased from Casco for $52,900.

The solid waste department will receive a new Kenworth roll-off container and solid waste transfer truck as a part of the purchase. The container and truck will replace machinery purchased back in 2007 and 2006, respectively. The truck is expected to cost about $158,900, while the container is expected to cost about $187,500.

The final pieces of equipment that were purchased Monday night will help the city’s storm water department. The department will receive a new $68,900 Caterpillar mini excavator and a Caterpillar CAB Skidsteer for $78,600. The department will also purchase a new portable camera system with an expected price tag of $61,300.