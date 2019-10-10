On Oct. 2, 2019, at 10:59 p.m., Red Oak Police Department personnel were dispatched to the 200 block of Brook Court in regards to a disturbance with weapons between a husband and a wife that just occurred.

The investigation revealed that the involved parties were having marital issues. The husband allegedly changed the locks on the residence, which prevented the wife from gaining access to her residence. The wife requested a locksmith come to the residence to help her gain access.

Shortly thereafter, the male subject allegedly prevented his wife and locksmith from entering the residence by brandishing a firearm while making threats towards his wife and the locksmith. Officers repeatedly attempted to make contact with the subject inside of the residence with no contact at the doors of the residence or by telephone.

Red Oak Police personnel withdrew from the residence to continue their investigation and subsequently obtained an arrest warrant and a search warrant for the residence.

On Oct. 2, 2019, at 1:40 p.m., Red Oak Police Department personnel and members of the Southern Regional Response Group Special Response Team (SRRG SRT) executed an arrest and search warrant at the residence in the 200 block of Brook Court. The male subject continued to refuse to cooperate and exited the residence after speaking with negotiators from SRRG SRT.

The decision was made to introduce chemical agents into the residence resulting in the subject being taken into custody without further incident. The subject was transported to the Red Oak Police Department jail for arraignment on his alleged involvement on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect was identified as Darrell Lacour, 58-year-old white male of Red Oak, Texas, and has been charged with his alleged involvement in the following offenses: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Lacour awaits arraignment on these charges.

The Red Oak Police Department appreciates the patience and support of our citizens during this incident within our community.