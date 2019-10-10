Sherman Police

Theft of property — A male reporting party made telephone contact Oct. 7 with the public safety administrator regarding a theft. He said an unknown suspect stole property from a construction site in the 3600 block of South US Highway 75. A report was filed for theft of property from $750-$2,500.

Driving while intoxicated — Officers responded on Oct. 7 to the report of a possible intoxicated driver on US Highway 75 near Park Street. They located the vehicle and found the male driver to be intoxicated. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Grayson County Jail.

Burglary of a vehicle — A male complainant made telephone contact Oct. 7 regarding a theft. He stated an unknown suspect made entry into his vehicle while it was parked in a parking lot near the 100 block of Bryant Avenue. A report for burglary of a vehicle was generated.

Criminal mischief — A male reporting party made telephone contact Oct. 7 with the public safety administrator with a report of criminal mischief. He stated an unknown suspect vandalized his father’s vehicle parked in front of a residence in the 300 block of North Colbert. A criminal mischief report was completed.

Assault — Officers responded Oct. 7 to the report of an assault in the 1300 block of North Brents. The female complainant stated her boyfriend assaulted her. The officers conducted an investigation and filed a report for assault by contact.