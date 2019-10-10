As the 50th anniversary of Westlake High School approaches and the Eanes school district’s history takes center stage, Eanes school board trustee Jason Paull has a special claim to one distinction: He and his dad, Les Paull, are the first parent-child duo to have served on the board. They were elected 32 years apart.

Jason Paull was a student at Westlake High School when his father served on the board from 1985 to 1991. He would follow his father’s footsteps in 2017.

Education was important to Les Paull “because no one had ever graduated from high school in my family,” he said. “I feel very blessed to have gotten a good education.”

He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, an MBA, then a doctorate in international business with numerous certificates in the field of petroleum engineering and geology. Paull has also patented inventions.

In his early years he was a chemistry and math teacher as well as an athletic coach. Eventually, he started his own oil exploration company and moved to Austin and also served as an adjunct professor at the University of Texas graduate school of business.

Paull excelled in sports and is an avid tennis player who was honored as the U.S. National Junior College Tennis Coach of the year. He and Jason Paull played tennis together before an injury sidelined the younger Paull.

Like many new Austinites, Les Paull grew up in California and lived in New Mexico before arriving here.

“I searched where to live and settled in Westlake because of the school district,” he said. “This is a really valuable asset.”

When reflecting on his time of service, he said he was “very concerned about how we spent our money and how to maintain fiscal responsibility” to the taxpayers.

That’s a repeated theme in comments made by his son in school board meetings. Jason Paull decided to run in 2017 after volunteering on the district’s Revenue Generating Task Force.

“I felt my voice could be additive with the work of the district, so I threw my hat in the ring,” he said.

His biggest challenge in service is “the sacrifice of time. You run to help kids, parents and the teachers, but you don’t realize how often your own children have to sacrifice time with you.”

He said balancing the budget “for the first time in at least a decade” this year is the accomplishment he is most proud of.

Paull said the initiatives most important to him are social-emotional learning, the focus on special education and keeping a balanced budget.

Paull said he is not afraid to vote in opposition to other Trustees.

He remembers pondering the classical political science question at Westlake High School: “If you are elected to a position in government, are you supposed to listen and vote the way the majority of people who elected you think, or should you follow your own voice? While I think you always have to listen and be open to all viewpoints, in the end, it’s my own voice that leads me to stand for what I believe is right.”

In his trustee profile, Paull said, serving on the board “is a way for me to give back to a district and a community that has given so much to me.”

Of course, his dad is proud, and said of Jason, “He’s been exceptional at everything he’s done, and I’m very pragmatic about his abilities.”

The two have worked together on various business ventures as well, including a software company.