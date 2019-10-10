Denison renewed its contract with Roy Garrett for another year to handle the city’s code compliance mowing.

Denison City Manager Jud Rex said the city originally approved a contract with Garrett in 2018 for a one-year term that began that same year.

The city has the option to renew the contract up to four times. This was the first renewal. The City Council approved a one-year contract to provide mowing services to run from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2020.

The cost to the city is $41,000.

“We still have a lot of owners that don’t mow their lots,” Rex said. “We try to remedy that as quickly as possible. We haven’t seen much improvement this year.”

Rex said the city requires grass to be below 12 inches, and the primary reason the city enforces the code is for aesthetic reasons. Another reason is how tall grass can attract animals. During growing season mowing is the city’s biggest compliance violation area.