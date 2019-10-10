After an all-day battle with a destructive fire on Denison’s Main Street, the Fire Rescue workers spent Wednesday evening battling another serious blaze.

Denison Fire Rescue Chief Gregg Lloyd said crews responded to a report of a fire at a combination residence-workshop near Old Airport Road and FM 1753 at approximately 7:30 p.m. that night. Lloyd said the 5,000 square-foot, two-story structure did not appear to be occupied due to possible renovations on the first floor.

No injuries were reported, but the building was ruled a total loss.

“It was fully involved when we got there,” Lloyd said of the structure. “The upper floor then collapsed onto the lower level, leaving much of the fire to be covered up and smoulder overnight.”

Denison crews were assisted by Bells firefighters on the initial extinguishing efforts. Hot spots and flare-ups were treated throughout the evening and into Thursday morning.

Firefighters also remained downtown Thursday morning to monitor safety and clean-up work after 317 W. Main Street caught fire the day before. The structure, which housed Luxor Nails and Spa and at least one other storefront, was destroyed in the fire. Three adjacent buildings were also damaged by flames and smoke, displacing six residents. The affected block remained closed to the public and some tenants Thursday amid concerns over structural stability. Electricity and gas were also turned off as a precaution.

The causes of both fires remain under investigation by the Grayson County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Lloyd said Denison Fire Rescue had hoped to observe National Fire Prevention Week, which runs through Sunday, with educational presentations to area schools, but both fires tied up the department’s available time and personnel.

“It’s not the best timing, but we’re trying to work through it all as best we can,” Lloyd said.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.