Texoma is expected to see cold, wet and windy conditions Friday, but sunny skies will return in time for the weekend, making Saturday and Sunday downright pleasant, officials with the National Weather Service said Thursday. After reaching a high of 88 degrees in Sherman Thursday, NWS said Friday’s high is likely to hit just 57 degrees, and the more than 30-degree swing is the result of a powerful cold front which pushed into the region late Thursday.

A thunderstorm watch was issued Thursday afternoon ahead of what was expected to be strong storm chances and winds gusting as high as 30 miles per hour.

“It’s going to be a drizzly and windy Friday morning, so bundle up,” said Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez. “Rain chances will stick around, but will taper off from 80 percent to 20 percent throughout the day. After that, those cooler temperatures that everyone’s been looking forward to will finally be here.”

Sanchez said the Sherman-Denison area is expected to get one to two inches of rain by Friday night, but there will be no significant risk for severe weather during the day.

While Texoma will steer well clear of the heavy snowfall and freeze warnings impacting the northern Rockies and Central Plains states, the cold front will still bring about some winter-like temperatures late Friday and early Saturday.

“Saturday is probably going to be the coldest morning with temperatures in the lower 40s, maybe even the upper 30s,” Sanchez said.

Skies will remain mostly clear on Saturday with a high of 65 degrees. Clouds and a 20-percent chance for rain will return in the evening as temperatures fall to about 48 degrees. Daytime highs will climb closer to seasonal norms Sunday at roughly 75 degrees.

Sunday night’s low will fall to 48 degrees and winds will reach speeds of five to ten miles per hour.

NWS’s extended forecasts indicate a return to the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday, with rain chances also rebounding to 20-30 percent each day.

“We’ve all waited a while for these cooler temperatures to come back, so just enjoy them and the nice weekend while you can,” Sanchez said.

Drew Smith is a reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.