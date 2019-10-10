The Choctaw Nation Regional Medical Clinic in Durant is receiving a prestigious international honor for its architecture — the silver-level LEED Certification. Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design is one of the most highly regarded green building certification programs in the world.

“We are excited because this is the first LEED-certified building that the Choctaw Nation owns,” Todd Hallmark, executive officer of Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority, said before adding that it enables the facility to help the environment.

The award comes from the non-profit U.S. Green Building Council and is achieved because both the construction and policies of the building make it environmentally sustainable and energy-efficient.

The 20-acre clinic campus, 1801 Chukka Hina, opened in February 2017. It is made up of three buildings that total 174,000 square feet: The Clinic, Health Administration, and Facilities Maintenance. Some of the many green features of the clinic include bike racks in front, encouraging fewer cars; lights that go off automatically when rooms are unoccupied, plus geothermal heating and cooling.