The Caddo Bruins came up well short of the Waurika Eagles on Oct. 4, falling 64-12 in the road contest.

The loss dropped the Bruins to 1-4 on the season, with Caddo’s 34-6 Homecoming victory over Thackerville as the Bruins’ only win of the season so far. Caddo was back on the road last Friday against Canadian High to open District B-5 play, but that game was played after press time for this issue. The Bruins will be back at home on Thursday, Oct. 17 against Maud High, in what is Caddo High’s second-to-last home game of the season.