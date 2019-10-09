A Tioga man who is charged with killing his wife back in 2018 was in the 397th State District Court briefly Wednesday.

Sebastian Roman, 43, was indicted in June on a murder charge for the death of his wife Maria Ortiz, 46, at a home in the 3600 block of Airport Road in Tioga.

Sherman Attorney Joe Smith, who represents Roman, said he had filed several motions in the case but the attorneys worked through those motions without entering anything on the record. A Spanish speaking interpreter had been called into court to facilitate that hearing but also left without putting anything on the record.

The indictment is a formal charge and not an indication of guilt. Roman has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The case is set for trial on Oct. 28.

