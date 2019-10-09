The first of 10 state constitutional amendments on the ballot this November seeks to close a gap in the rules addressing municipal judges serving in more than one municipality.

Municipal judges — whose duties include issuing warrants and ruling on city violations — are either appointed by city council members or elected to office. The distinction is typically spelled out in a city’s charter.

Under Texas law, an appointed judge is permitted to serve in more than one municipality at the same time. Proposition 1 would extend that privilege to judges in municipalities where municipal judges are elected. There are 16 municipal courts statewide where judges are elected. They are in El Paso, Lubbock, Laredo, Edinburg, Denton, Corsicana and smaller cities, none in Central Texas. Judges in the other 925 municipal courts throughout the state are appointed by city councils.

The purpose of the amendment is “to provide a level playing field,” for all municipal judges, according to Ryan Turner, executive director of the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center.

“Because of the size of our state, finding the best qualified people to serve in those courts can sometimes be a challenge,” Turner said.

Supporters say the amendment would allow some smaller and rural cities to elect judges from a larger pool of qualified candidates.

“It is a tremendous benefit to these small cities,” said Judge Kevin Madison, a member of the Texas Municipal Courts Association and a municipal judge for more than 25 years. In some cases, he said, such cities “would have nobody to hire to be their judge unless they were hiring from another city.”

The proposed amendment, authored by state Rep. James White, R-Hillister, passed unanimously in both chambers of the Legislature. But a House Research Organization report notes that the passage of Proposition 1 could set a precedent for future exceptions to the one person, one office rule, and questions whether judges working in more than one court would be able to give adequate attention to each court.

Madison — who presides over municipal courts in Lakeway, Horseshoe Bay, Briar Cliff, Liberty Hill, and Bruceville — said the combination of technology, time management and smaller courts that don’t necessarily need a full-time judge make it possible to preside over more than one court at the same time.

“It’s almost as if saying that if we allow a surgeon to serve in more than one hospital it would erode the whole process,” Madison said of the criticism of the proposal.

Judges who serve in multiple municipalities collect salaries from each court they preside over. The salaries are set by each municipality.

