Select ER in Sherman has a new name. Officials announced this week that the freestanding emergency room will now operate as a service of Texoma Medical Center under the name ER at Sherman.

Hospital officials said the emergency room opened its doors under the TMC brand on Oct. 1.

With the opening, hospital officials said the location will be the only freestanding emergency room in the region to be operating under a hospital license.

This licensing means that the facility will accept most insurance plans including Medicare and Medicaid. This marks a change for the facility, which did not accept Medicare or Medicaid when it operated under the Select ER name.

The location will continue operate as a full-service emergency room complete with laboratory service, respiratory treatment, cardiopulminary monitoring and digital imaging equipment, including CT scan and ultrasound. The location will also have the services of the primary TMC campus and its trauma center designation, officials said.

Select ER opened its doors to patients in late 2016 on the northern edge of the Sherman Town Center. Select ER was one of several 24-hour, freestanding emergency rooms that opened in Sherman in the past few years. Select ER entered the Sherman market shortly after closing its location in Wichita Falls.

Someone operating the emergency room’s Facebook page said it never closed and instead sold to Texoma Medical Center in what they described as a business decision.

TMC has future plans for additional freestanding emergency rooms across the region. A second facility is expected to break ground in Anna next month, officials said.