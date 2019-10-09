The Pflugerville City Council gave initial approval Tuesday of a rezoning request for Northpointe, a 120-acre mixed use project along Texas 130.

The action rezones the property to a planned unit development district, which city staff said will "establish a compact, walkable development, with open space provided throughout."

Developer Tomas Sheleg said the project will be a European-style metropolitan district with “culture, entertainment, nature and innovation.”

Current plans for the property consists of a mix of residential, commercial and retail uses on the western tract. The eastern tract is slated mostly for office use. Sheleg has said the two tracts would be connected by a pedestrian bridge over Texas 130.

The council also briefly discussed and held a public hearing for a special taxing district for the development.

The tax incremental reinvestment zone, or TIRZ, allows a portion of property tax revenue to be reinvested into a designated area for public improvements like streets, public parks and utilities. The TIRZ — which spans approximately 335.2 acres — includes a portion of the downtown Pflugerville area and Northpointe, which is located just south of Typhoon Texas water park.

The council will continue the public hearing and first reading on the Northpointe TIRZ on Nov. 12, during which the council will be provided more information on the zoning district, said city Planning Director Emily Barron.

Other public hearings Tuesday night focused on two public improvement districts for the project, both of which create a funding source for a defined geographic area in support of improvements in the area. The proposed 81.15 acre public improvement district known as "Northpointe West" will be located at the northwest corner of Texas 130 and Pflugerville Parkway. "Northpointe East" would consist of 31.14 acres located along the east side of Texas 130 between Pflugerville Parkway and Copper Mine.

The council will consider final approval of the public improvement districts and the TIRZ on Nov. 26.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.