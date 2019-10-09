Denison police officers will be receiving new uniforms thanks to a new grant the city received Monday night. The Denison Police Department was awarded a Justice Assistance Grant in the amount of $2,843 for the purchase of patrol officer uniforms.

The department joined Sherman Police Department and Grayson County Sheriff’s Office in applying for the grant. Sherman will disburse the funds to the other agencies.

Denison City Manager Jud Rex said every little bit of additional funding helps the police departments.

“Grant dollars have generally dried up for operational things like uniforms,” Rex said. “Any dollars we can bring in through grants helps offset the cost of operations and makes the taxpayer burden a little lighter.”

The Denison city council approved the measure accepting the funds Monday night.

According to documents presented to the city council Monday night, an inter-local agreement between the city of Sherman and Grayson County was one of the stipulations of the joint grant application. The city council authorized the agreement Monday to ensure the city’s officers could receive the uniforms.

GCSO and SPD could not be reached for additional comment.