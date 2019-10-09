Fire crews, emergency personnel and spectators lined Main Street in Denison Wednesday morning to assist and watch as flames destroyed a building and damaged several others on the city's main drag.

Denison Fire Rescue Chief Gregg Lloyd said crews responded to 317 W. Main Street at approximately 10 a.m. after dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call of visible flames inside the structure, which contained the Luxor Nails and Spa and one other storefront. Denison Police helped clear tenants and construction workers from the scene, and surrounding buildings were evacuated to ensure that no one was injured.

“As we arrived, 12-foot flames were coming out of the back of the building,” Lloyd said. “They were engulfing a series of three transformers back there, which limited our ability to immediately apply water to it.”

Oncor was brought in to cut power to the transformers and much of the block, but because both Denison Fire Rescue's and Sherman Fire-Rescue's ladder trucks were out for repairs, crews had to wait for ladder units from Howe, Durant and Calera to respond before the firefighting could begin in earnest.

The chief said the fire eventually reached a flash point and expanded, bringing down the building's front wall and spreading flames to neighboring structures.

“The two adjoining structures, the walls that they share are compromised and there's significant damage to those two structures,” Lloyd said at the scene.

Gusty winds further fueled the flames and pushed plumes of black and gray smoke over streets to the north. At least two other building sustained smoke damage.

An aerial drone equipped with a camera was deployed over the fire to help crews locate and extinguish hot spots. The incident prompted responses from fire agencies across Grayson County, including Sherman, Bells, Gunter, Pottsboro, and North Texas Regional Airport — Perrin Field. Lloyd said Denison's Public Works Department increased water pressure to lines in the area and credited the coordination between departments in extinguishing the blaze.

“Everybody knows the exposures in downtown and how quickly these can grow from something small to an entire city block,” Lloyd said. “We were very lucky and had a lot of good execution on everybody's part to keep this contained to just a few buildings.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Grayson County Fire Marshal's Office.

