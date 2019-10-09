Denison Mayor Janet Gott read a proclamation Monday night declaring October as Breast Cancer Awareness month in the city of Denison. She invited two survivors of breast cancer to receive the proclamation. [Richard A. Todd / Herald Democrat]
